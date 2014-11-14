Canadian cloud services with skyrocketing revenue

Every year Toronto-based professional services firm Deloitte lists the winners of its Technology Fast 50 program. Known as the “Fast 50” list, companies are ranked by revenue growth over a five-year period. For 2014, that growth rate was an astounding 4,746 per cent – much higher than last year’s average of 832 per cent. Each year the list is dominated by innovative technology firms that are quickly building a market for their solutions. This year, the list is also noticeably dominated by Canadian firms offering cloud services. Out of the top 20 firms, 11 are in the business of delivering software as a service in one form or another. We take a look at them in this round-up.