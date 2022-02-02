Telus launches PureFibre X with Internet speeds of 2.5 Gbps in Edmonton and parts of B.C.

Telus Communications today announced the launch of PureFibre X, a new tier of home Internet with symmetrical upload and download speeds of 2.5 Gbps, in Edmonton, Alberta, and in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley in British Columbia.

A 100 per cent fibre-to-the-home network (FTTH), PureFibre provides fibre optics transmission up to the connection point at the home or business, which, the company says, enables it to increase bandwidth and capacity to deliver high speeds through the new PureFibre X network to all PureFibre customers.

Available to all its PureFibre customers, the PureFibre X Internet plan also includes next-generation Wi-Fi 6. It was launched in Calgary, Alberta in June 2021. By combining Wi-Fi 6 technology with PureFibre X, households will experience faster Internet speeds on more devices, so everyone can simultaneously game, surf the web, make video calls, work or learn from home, and stream in 4k, explains Telus.

“We are proud to be the first major Internet provider in Canada to deliver this powerful connectivity to our customers’ homes, particularly at a time when our customers need to learn, work, or operate their businesses from home,” said Zainul Mawji, Telus’ executive vice-president and president of Home Solutions and Customer Excellence. “TELUS PureFibre X gives entrepreneurs, start-ups, home-based businesses, students and workers access to the fastest Internet speeds available anywhere in Canada from a major provider.”

In 2021, Telus was named the fastest Internet service provider (ISP) in Canada by New York-based PCMag for the second consecutive year. Telus PureFibre supported more than two million Albertans as they adapted to new ways of living amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Telus PureFibre was recognized for having the fastest game download speeds in Canada by Steam. The company’s wireless network speed, strength, and reliability has also been recognized by industry experts; it has been named the fastest mobile provider in Canada for the ninth consecutive time by Seattle-based Ookla.

Throughout 2020 and into 2021, Telus had committed to invest $950 million to expand its PureFibre network in Alberta and $85 million to bring its high-speed Internet network to 37,000 more rural Albertan households through enhanced wireless services by the end of 2020. In addition, in 2021, the Canadian government had announced $6.7 million in funding for Telus Communications to bring its PureFibre internet service to rural residents of British Columbia.

With the launch of its new, faster network PureFibre X in various parts of Alberta and British Columbia, Telus makes a substantial leap in its provision of the next generation of Internet technology.