Pinterest is providing select creators new ways to form paid partnerships with brands 

Pinterest is introducing a new paid partnerships tool, which it says will allow creators who make branded content to tag brands directly in their Idea Pins, and once the brand approves the tag, the Idea Pin will include a “paid partnership” label.

Now live for select creators across 19 countries including Canada, this tool will serve as a new way for creators to build their business and earn money by partnering with brands on sponsored content. It will help creators make their Idea Pins shoppable by disclosing partnerships with brands and use their expertise to connect with Pinners authentically, according to the American image sharing and social media service.

“Pinterest is kicking off our beta working with creators that we have already established working relationships with globally. As we learn more and expand our offering, we will also expand this out to more creators,” Pinterest spokesperson Shawna Friedberg told itbusiness.ca.

“Pinterest is a happy place for our roster of influencer talent. It’s where they go to get inspired, and learn something new. It’s also where they can provide more value to their followers. With Pinterest’s bold move to allow creators to further monetize their efforts, our talent are able to see a return on all their hard work. It also encourages their brand partners to find new ways to collaborate with them utilizing all of Pinterest’s amazing features. We’re excited to see how the creator and brand partnerships evolve,” said Sara Koonar, president of the Canadian influencer marketing and content creation company Platform Media & Management.

In addition, Pinterest says it is launching the Idea Pins product tagging tool to all business accounts in the U.S. and U.K., and will continue rolling out access over the coming months to international creators. This new tool enables creators to tag their Idea Pins with any of the millions of Product Pins on Pinterest to help their audience go from inspiration direct to purchase. These tagged products will then link through to in-stock products on the retailer’s site.

“Pinterest is the place where creators with inspiring and actionable ideas get discovered. With this latest update, we’re empowering creators to reach millions of shoppers on the platform and monetize their work. Creators deserve to be rewarded for the inspiration they deliver to their followers, and the sales they drive for brands. Creators are central to our mission to bring everyone the inspiration to create a life they love, and we’ll continue working with them to build their businesses and find success on Pinterest,” said Aya Kanai, Pinterest Head of Content & Creator Partnerships, in a July 27 press release.