Communitech takes over Canadian startup job board Prospect

Communitech, a public-private innovation centre in Waterloo, ON that supports more than 1,600 tech companies, is taking over Prospect, a non-profit organization that helps connect the world’s tech talent with Canada’s startups.

“With the takeover of Prospect, Communitech is adding Canada’s largest startup job board to its toolkit,” said Chris Albinson, chief executive officer of Communitech. “In the international war for tech talent, offering this resource – the only free national startup job board on the globe – allows us to connect Canada’s startups with the world’s skilled workers, scale up quicker, and further position Canada as the best place to grow a tech company.”

No money was exchanged in the transaction, and Prospect’s current chief executive officer, Marianne Bulger, will continue to provide executive leadership on the national job board and remain involved as an advisor to its next phase of growth, Communitech noted in a July 29 press release.

Prospect will be rebranded under Communitech’s program offerings as part of the transition, and will remain free for startups and job seekers to use.

“Prospect was created to increase accessibility between Canadian tech startups and the world’s skilled workers, by centralizing all of the opportunities in one place,” said Bulger. “As a globally-recognized brand, Communitech is well positioned to take this job board to the next level and continue to offer and expand on Prospect’s mission.”

Built and powered by a network of tech organizations and ecosystem players, including founding partners BDC Capital, Golden Ventures and Communitech, Prospect has promoted over 40,000 jobs and has tracked and reported on the demand for talent for more than 1,000 Canadian tech startups since its launch in September 2018.