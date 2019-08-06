Panasonic names Michael Moskowitz new North American chairman and CEO

A Canadian is set to take command of Panasonic Corporation’s North American business for the first time in history. The principal subsidiary of the Japanese-based company today announced the appointment of Michael Moskowitz as the new chairman and chief executive officer.

Moskowitz had served previously as the president of Panasonic Canada Inc. and Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company, and will take that experience, as well as previous career experience as an executive at Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc., into his new role.

“I am humbled and excited to take on this new role,” Moskowitz said in a press release. “Panasonic Corporation of North America has successfully undergone an incredible transformation, redefining the relationships we enjoy with our B2B customers through innovation and customer-centricity – cornerstones of our future success. That transformation was made possible by leaders like Tom Gebhardt, to whom we owe a debt of gratitude.”

Tom Gebhardt had served in this role before announcing he was leaving the company, which led to the change in leadership.

“It is with a heavy heart that I leave a place that has been my home for most of my life as well as the team who made every day and every professional challenge a thrilling opportunity,” Gebhardt said. “I leave confident that the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the technology trends that will help our customers compete and succeed in today’s ever-changing marketplace. My confidence is strengthened by Michael’s business acumen and vision as well as his steady and inspiring leadership.”

Along with this announcement, it is expected that further changes in leadership will be announced for Panasonic Canada and Panasonic Consumer Electronics of America to fill the gap being left behind by Moskowitz.

“The board of directors and I are excited to see Michael lend his great energy and vision to building on the momentum that Tom has created in an increasingly important market for Panasonic,” said Kazuhiro Tsuga, president of Panasonic Corporation. “We wish both leaders great success, and we thank Tom for his leadership and his many contributions throughout a distinguished career.”