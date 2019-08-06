Hashtag Trending – Canada gets internet code of conduct; Pentagon testing surveillance balloons; Amazon is still listening

Canada finally gets internet code of conduct; Pentagon is testing mass surveillance balloons; Amazon will not stopping listening to you while Apple and Google back off

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/news/canada-gets-internet-code-of-conduct-5032074/

The first story on the docket comes our way from LinkedIn and it is big news for Canadians who have felt duped on data overage charges by their internet provider. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has released an internet code of conduct that will go into place on January 30. The code of conduct will require internet service providers to alert users when they hit 75 per cent, 90 per cent, and 100 per cent of their data quotas. Additionally, they will also be required to make the fineprint and essential details to be more clear for users.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/aug/02/pentagon-balloons-surveillance-midwest

Next up we have a story buzzing on Reddit. And while Canadians may be rejoicing over the first story, Americans could be filled with dread after hearing this one. Documents filed with the Federal Communications Commision have revealed that the US military is testing mass surveillance balloons. Floating at 65,000 feet, will travel from 250 miles from South Dakota to Illionois. The documents show that the intent is locate and deter narcotics trafficking and homeland security threats.

https://gizmodo.com/amazon-really-doesn-t-give-a-shit-huh-1836912275

And last but not least coming from Google News, Apple and Google have confirmed recently they will for the time being no longer be having employees or contractors listen to recordings from their smart home speakers. Apple has suspended this practise for the time being and in the future will have users opt in to this grading service while Google has said it has paused its use of this practise. Throughout all of this, Amazon has stayed silent, so it seems that for now, they will continue listening to you through your Alexa speaker. So watch what you say about Jeff Bezos!