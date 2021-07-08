Ontario telecom company partners with Cisco to launch Hosted Voice with Webex

Beanfield Metroconnect has partnered with Cisco to launch Hosted Voice with WebEx, a cloud-based all-in-one collaboration experience, to provide a geo-redundant, carrier-class BroadWorks backend along with WebEx’s cloud collaboration infrastructure.

The partnership marries WebEx’s collaboration suite with Beanfield’s suite of calling and telephony features and its portfolio of partner-based add-ons. Hosted Voice will provide Toronto and Montreal-based small and medium enterprises with Beanfield’s BroadWorks calling solution and Webex’s messaging and meeting capabilities, all within a single app, Ash Brar, director for product and solution engineering at Beanfield told itbusiness.ca

“Our fully-featured voice offering can be delivered on premises to the office over our dedicated fibre facilities. Beanfield also offers a suite of other Business Voice solutions including SIP Trunking, Toll-Free IVR and Trading Floor Voice,” explained Brar. “All of these differentiators make Beanfield the preferred choice for enterprises/SMBs looking for a single app and platform. Beanfield makes it simple for the customer since all of their communication needs are under one roof.”

Businesses opting for the service can choose from flexible packages that range from basic softphone capabilities to premium meetings allowing up to 1000 participants. Features include HD video, voice, messaging, file sharing, screen sharing, and conferencing, all in one app that can integrate with the other tools and third-party apps from Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, and more.

Prices are dependent on the needs of the customer. Beanfield touts the following benefits:

No capacity planning or additional lines required; businesses can simply add new users as they add employees.

Simple migration to Beanfield, and customers get to keep their existing numbers.

No need to maintain an on-premises PBX.

Service is delivered over dedicated fibre facilities at no extra cost.

“We are always putting the customers’ needs first and want to ensure we are providing them with what is best for their business and productivity. We look at things such as number of users, features needed, etc. to ensure we’re providing them the service that they need. In doing that, we offer very competitive pricing for fully featured packages that would serve the needs of most modern SMBs and Enterprises,” said Brar. “Other packages and add-ons are available allowing us to tailor the solution to customer requirements. Our add-on partner services can really enhance the voice experience even more.”