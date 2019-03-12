Microsoft launches free online classes to teach AI to executives

Microsoft Corp. has launched a new series of online courses for executives to learn about AI, as it tries to help businesses catch up to the trend of AI in business.

AI Business School is a free course to educate executives about the advantages of integrating AI into their business and how to prepare their staff for the advancements it provides.

Microsoft already offers similar courses for developers (AI School) and engineers (Microsoft Professional Program for Artificial Intelligence), but AI Business School will be the first of its kind for executives; as it is geared much more towards the organizational and operational aspects of implementing AI than the previous courses, which were centred around the more technical aspects of AI.

The course will focus on four main areas: culture, strategy, responsible AI, and technology.

A Microsoft blog post carried an endorsement from Edmund Monk, chief executive of the leading membership body for learning professionals, the Learning and Performance Institute.

“Microsoft’s AI Business School is an innovative and ground-breaking programme for learning and development professionals. Artificial Intelligence is transforming the workplace and forward-thinking organizations already know that the combination of uniquely human attributes such as creativity, complex problem solving and critical thinking, aided by the sheer computational power of machines, is the new gateway to performance,” said Monk. “Having Microsoft’s AI Business School available to everyone to build their skills is a huge step forward. Learning professionals who undertake this programme will be inspired, confident and armed with specific, practical knowledge to be able to define and implement transformational AI strategies in their organizations.”

The course is comprised of lectures and videos – mostly around 10 minutes long – and will include input from high ranking Microsoft officials like Amy Hood (chief financial officer) Chris Capossela (chief marketing officer), and Jean-Phillipe Courtois (executive vice-president).