Microsoft added to Digital Health Canada’s Certified Education Provider Accreditation Program

Digital Health Canada recently announced that five of the Microsoft Learn tracks have been added to its list of accredited programs in its Continuing Education Provider (CEP) program.

CEP courses are comprised of learning materials intended for professionals holding the Certified Professional in Healthcare Information and Management Systems – Canada (CPHIMS-CA) credential. Certified individuals must complete 60 hours of Continuing Education hours every three years.

Microsoft Learn is a free, online training platform that provides interactive learning workshops for Microsoft products.

“There is a growing awareness that Canadian professionals need a comprehensive learning pathway,” said Mark Casselman, the chief executive officer for Digital Health Canada, in a press release. “We are very excited about the expanding education and professional certification opportunities that will arise from adding Microsoft to our Certified Education Provider accreditation program.”

The five Microsoft Learn tracks being added are AI Business School General Track, AI Business School For Healthcare, Azure Fundamentals, Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Engineer Associate, Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Scientist Associate.

Microsoft’s products – especially its Azure offerings – have been popping up frequently in the Canadian healthcare industry. Meanwhile, the company continues to invest significantly in Canadian research with many ties to healthcare.