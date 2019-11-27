Hashtag Trending – Uber appealing London ban; Google fires 4 key labour organizers; WeChat banning Chinese Americans

Uber is appealing the stripping of its license in London; Google fires 4 employees who were key to labour organizing; WeChat banning Chinese Americans for discussing Hong Kong

Yesterday’s big news was the city of London stripping Uber of its license to operate in the city, but the ride-hailing app has already hit back with its next move, and it is trending on LinkedIn. Uber is appealing the decision, which was brought on by concerns that 14,000 trips were taken by unauthorized drivers since it came to the city. Uber is also currently banned in several countries including Denmark, Hungary and Bulgaria.

As tensions between Google and its employees continue to rise, the company tossed some major fuel on to the fire as it fired 4 employees who were key to labour organizing efforts at the firm, and it is trending on Reddit. According to the memo that was sent to employees on Monday that was seen by the New York Times, the employees were being let go for clear and repeated violations of Google’s data security policies. Two of the employees who were fired had previously been placed on leave earlier this month for allegedly accessing files that were unrelated to their work.

The protests in Hong Kong have had serious effects on the personal lives of those who have taken place in the demonstrations. But now those effects are starting to effect Chinese Americans living in the US, and it is trending on Reddit. WeChat, the popular Chinese-owned messaging app, has begun to ban users who talk on the app in support of the protests. And those bans are even being levied against Chinese Americans who live in the United States.