Learn from the best with the 2018 ITWC Digital Transformation Awards hub

With the conclusion of ITBusiness.ca parent ITWC’s 2018 Digital Transformation Conference and Awards Ceremony on Aug. 14, we’re gathering all of the wit and wisdom amassed before, during, and after the conference into one place, where digitally-savvy executives – whether in the midst of a pilot project or taking their first steps – can learn from the best.

Among the insights available is a new study, conducted by Toronto-based enterprise information management software firm OpenText and ITWC, that discovered only 52 per cent of Canada’s financial institutions had pilot projects for digital transformation underway, and only 6 per cent considered their organizations fully transformed.

Five organizations can now proudly declare their digital transformation projects award winners: Telefilm Canada for its digital administration platform; Crisis Services Canada for its (currently suspended due to lack of funding) multi-platform suicide prevention line; Loblaws for its in-house e-commerce startup; 110-year-old PCL Construction; and the City of Vancouver.

And then, of course, there are our many worthy nominees, including news and financial information services giant Thomson Reuters, nominated for digitizing its billing process; payments giant Interac, nominated for its digital strategy; and the Royal Bank of Canada, which transformed its employee intranet development team into a customer service task force.

