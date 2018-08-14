Crisis Services Canada wins a DTA for using Rogers tech to prevent suicides

The week that ITBusiness.ca spoke with Crisis Services Canada (CSC) CTO Roberta Fox about the non-profit winning an ITWC Digital Transformation Award in the SME public category, there were a couple of high-profile suicides – and the increase in crisis service centre calls that went with them.

“The weekend we first saw press we got a 1600 per cent increase in traffic on our website and a 450 per cent increase in traffic in our virtual contact centre,” she explains – and the week of June 8, when fashion designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain committed suicide within days of each other, delivered a similar increase.

Yet thanks to its DTA-winning crisis hotline, designed by Fox with infrastructure support from Rogers Communications Inc., CRM Genesis Infotech Inc., and telecom Northern911, CSC has able to answer every call or instant messaging request it’s received since March 2017.

Callers who reach out to the line, which accommodates both voice and text-based requests, are given a range of numbered options to choose from, which helps the system identify an appropriate volunteer for them to connect with. Then, regardless of where the caller is from or the volunteer’s location (CSC operates seven centres across Canada, and many volunteers work from home), the system automatically links the two.

Though she estimates a cost of $60 for each call, Fox positions the system’s primary benefit as not money, but lives, since according to the World Health Organization and the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, for every suicide more than 115 people are directly affected.

And since more than 2,700 of the 10,000-plus Canadians who have reached out to CSC since Fox finished installing the new system have indicated their conversations with volunteers made a difference, that means it’s helped more than 300,000 Canadians (310,500 to be exact, based on the WHO statistic) in less than a year and a half.

There is, of course, a financial benefit too: During an eight-month pilot project in which the CSC supported 74 Canadians, Fox estimates that CSC saved Canada’s healthcare system $336,000 per person, or $24.9 million total.

She also notes that there is a call to action embedded in CSC’s win: “The government gave us the funding to build it; it did not give us the money to sustain it,” she says. “So we risk having to turn it off if we don’t get the support we need for the long term.”

Mapping out the project’s Genesis – literally

Building what Fox calls “the first multimedia voice text and chat suicide prevention service” wasn’t easy, of course.

“We have seven locations, each with legacy technology,” she explains.

Instead of implementing one solution, Fox and her team – which numbered 1000 – decided to address the challenges presented one at a time.

For the hotline’s primary engine, Fox chose Rogers’ data centres and VPN solution, emphasizing that it was important to her that all of the hotline’s technical elements be housed in Canadian infrastructure. She also noted that every system component had redundancies in place in case of emergencies.

For the hotline’s texting component, which Canadians can reach out to via internet or SMS, the organization relied on the Genesis CMS, which could be overlaid on both CSC’s legacy systems and volunteers’ home computing systems.

“If the person has chat, they come in through the public internet. If the person has text, they come in through the magic of the virtual contact centre,” Fox explains, noting that one benefit of the text-based system is that users can choose their age, gender, and current mood if they wish.

“They don’t have to fill it out, but if the case management information is populated and connected to the phone number they’re calling or texting from, then the next time they contact us, if they want to, we have all that information and don’t have to spend the first five minutes figuring out who they are, because all that intelligence is underneath the umbrella,” Fox says.

Another advantage of the Genesis CRM is it can match users with local, specialized support, thanks to its 211-entry-strong database of mental health experts.

“So if you called in and I want to follow up with help related to, say, elder abuse, we know our responders have access to that information coast to coast,” Fox says. “Even if, say, somebody in Calgary is taking the call they can give a referral for Toronto or Nunavut or Vancouver Island.”

Fox credits the Genesis CMS as a major reason for the hotline’s success: 62 per cent of its users have indicated they prefer discussing their feelings through text, she says.

Finally, to ensure users have speedy access to emergency services when necessary, Fox collaborated with Northern911, a Canadian telecommunications firm that gives the hotline easy access to 209 emergency services providers across the country.

“So we have a back door to the right police department and the right EMS, so no matter where you’re calling from there’s no delays,” she says.

She’s quick to note that the CSC’s hotline doesn’t immediately connect callers to 911, because not everyone who calls in requires emergency attention.

“Sometimes people are just having thoughts or need help coping,” Fox says.

A priceless benefit – and a call to action

On the very first night it was officially up and running – Nov. 28, 2017 – the CSC hotline’s staff helped a responder prevent an 11-year-old girl in Toronto from committing suicide.

On Dec. 30, before embarking on a vacation, Fox herself ended up having a conversation with a 45-year-old father of three who felt disconnected from his family.

Then there was the gentleman in his 60s who had lost his wife and told CSC he felt alone and didn’t know how to cope. With CSC’s support he reached out to his family, which was surprised to learn about his thoughts, and through them is now getting the support he needs.

But for all of the lives helped by the hotline so far, Fox emphasizes that it remains in the pilot stage, and that CSC’s reaction to user surges has often been “Oh my gosh, we don’t have enough capacity!”

“We need to grow, and we need to grow fast,” she says. “We can’t go past the pilot stage until we get more money, so we need help from the business community and from Canadians.”

Fox says that in a recent survey of the hotline’s seven pilot sites, administrators told her the CSC’s new tools represented a challenge, but a worthwhile one.

“They had never used something like the Genesis platform,” she says. “These are not contact centre workers, these are volunteers: social workers, police, that kind of thing. But they’re working through it and they’re learning how to use Genesis, and they’re also benefiting from learning from each other how to be better crisis centre responders – acting as one national organization, ensuring that practices, training and that kind of thing are all the same.”

The speed afforded by the organization’s transformation also helps.

“When people are in an unhappy place, the longer they have to think about it or progress, the more likely they are to think that they’re going to do it,” Fox explains. “If they can get access to people, our responders on average, can take a person from an unhappy place to a happy place, where they realize they have reasons to live, in 20 to 30 minutes on average with voice or 60 minutes on average with text or chat. So giving our responders the capacity to help these people is a major victory.”

The aspect of the project that Fox says she’s proudest of what she calls its “Canadian culture: the way we did more with less, the way we worked together to enable the conversation with 11 vendors, and the way we all worked as a team on what I think is the most complex project I’ve ever done – and I’ve done hundreds,” she says. “But it’s working, and it’s saving lives.”