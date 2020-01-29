Canadian Government calls for innovative solution proposals for signature matching software

The Government of Canada is looking for a new software solution for signature matching and it is turning to the public for proposals through the Innovative Solutions Canada Challenge Stream.

In its press release, the Government said it is “seeking to build a system that would evaluate the pattern matching signatures in insecure environments without revealing the signatures themselves or the portions of the corpus matching those signatures.”

“This is a small business-friendly government that is working hard to reduce red tape and make it easier for Canadian small business owners to start-up, scale-up, and access new markets. Innovative Solutions Canada is a fantastic program that uses government procurement to help small businesses develop and then commercialize their innovations,” Mary Ng, the minister of small business, export promotion, and international trade, said in the release. “These are worthy, new challenges, and I can’t wait to see the ideas from Canadian small businesses. When small businesses in communities across the country succeed, our economy grows and middle-class jobs are created.”

Successful proposals will be awarded up to $150,000 to develop a proof of feasibility. If they are then approved into the next phase, they could receive up to $1,000,000 to develop a prototype.