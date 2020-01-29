Hashtag Trending – Huawei enters U.K. 5G; Shopify’s new office; don’t pay to activate your phone

In an anticipated move, the U.K. has rolled out the red carpet for Huawei and allowed it into its 5G network. Also, if you’re a Shopify employee in Vancouver, you’ll be getting a new office and new coworkers soon. Finally, learn about how to avoid the expensive connection fee when you activate your phone.



Thank you for tuning in to Hashtag Trending, it’s Wednesday, January 29th, and I’m your host, Tom Li

Trending everywhere, the United Kingdom has let Huawei into its 5G network infrastructure, albeit with some caveats. As part of the Five Eye alliance, the U.K. has been under heavy pressure from the United States to ban Huawei over security concerns. Even then, Huawei has been allowed to operate in the U.K., although it can only constitute 35 per cent of the nation’s 5G network and cannot be in the core network, military bases, and nuclear sites. A number of publications also noted that Canada could follow the U.K.’s leniency and allow Huawei to operate in a similar capacity.

Trending on Twitter, Shopify is looking to hire 1,000 workers for its brand new Vancouver office this year. The new headquarter would provide its workers with a permanent workspace instead of just temporary rental spaces. The four-story building would be located in the center of downtown Vancouver, spanning a grand 6,500 square meters.

Trending on Google, Telus and Koodo are hiking the smartphone activation fee to $40, a $5 increase over the previous cost. According to Telus’ website, the fee includes a SIM card, phone activation on the network, and a few services like SmartStart and Learning Sessions. With that said, users can avoid being charged by activating the phone online. Other major carriers offer similar terms at the same pricing.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.