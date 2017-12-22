Canadian companies spread holiday joy through video Christmas greetings

Digital season’s greetings can be a fun alternative to the nice picture accompanied by some writing. While there’s certainly still a place for traditional holiday cards in our lives, videos have the potential to deliver something a little more. The right combination of music and dialogue, or some interesting animation, can put holiday greetings on another level. We noticed some companies sent out neat Christmas videos recently. We collected a few of them for you here.

Did your company create a festive video you’d like to share, or do you know of one we missed here? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Delvinia

The Toronto-based marketing and data collection company didn’t need much dialogue in its latest holiday video, which not only highlighted its achievements for 2017, but also took the time to thank its partners and staff. The highlights were presented as a spoof of the holiday movie Love Actually.



Vidyard

Another Toronto-based marketing firm thanked its clients with some razzle dazzle, up-beat music and a link to a guide on how to drive more sales-ready leads with personalized video. Quite appropriate, and well-packaged.



WestJet

WestJet’s video this holiday focused on its “12 Flights of Christmas,” a unique Christmas campaign that delivered gifts, free flights and interactions with celebrities to hundreds of WestJetters across Canada. Perhaps the most heart-warming part about it all is the fact that the gift ideas came from the minds of children.



BlueCat

The network configuration consultant, which has offices across North America, including Toronto, produced a charming holiday greeting that quickly reminds viewers what BlueCat specializes in. They also sent us this wonderful poem:

Twas a few weeks before the holidays

When all through the network,

Not a bad actor was stirring,

They had nowhere to lurk.

The stockings were hung

By the servers with care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas

Soon would be there…

With impeccable network management and security,

What a pair!

Hootsuite

Hootsuite’s latest holiday video is a spoof of the popular “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” segment from the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. The Vancouver-based social media management software company turned to its Social Customer Service team and asked them to read some of the tweets they respond to every day. Oh, and everyone in the video is dressed up as an elf.

Holiday Message – ITWC from Amazing! Agency on Vimeo.

ITWC

Finally, ITBusiness.ca parent ITWC’s executive leaders – president and CMO Fawn Annan, CIO Jim Love, head of creative services James Roy, and IT senior director Mat Pancha, or cartoon versions of them, anyway – recorded a holiday greeting of their own this year.

As our office shuts down for the next week and a half, we’d like to thank you for reading and wish you a very happy holiday. You can still expect new episodes of Hashtag Trending, featuring our predictions for next year, between Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, but otherwise we’ll be staying far away from tech industry updates until Jan. 3, when we’ll return with our first new content of 2018. See you next year!