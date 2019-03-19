Apple updates iMacs with new Intel processors, Radeon Pro Vega graphics

iMacs are getting an upgrade, as Apple Inc. announced that both size variations of its iMac desktop line will now feature more powerful processors, as well as new Vega graphics options.

The 21.5-inch iMac will be equipped with 8th-generation quad-core and 6-core processors, which Apple said in its press release will boost the performance by up to 60 per cent, and the 27-inch iMac will feature 9th-generation 6-core and 8-core processors, which is expected to boost performance by 240 per cent.

Also being debuted for the first time in the iMac line of products is Radeon Pro Vega graphics; delivering up to 80 per cent faster graphics performance, according to Apple’s press release. The 21.5 inch iMac and 27 inch iMac will boast upgrades of 80 per cent and 50 per cent in graphics performance, respectively.

Some other announcements included in the press release were the inclusion of 4K (21.5 inch iMac) and 5K (27 inch iMac) Retina displays – with up to 14.7 million pixels, 1 billion colours, 500 nits of brightness, and P3 wide colour gamut – and that macOS Mojave will be the default operating system.

Both models are now available for purchase from apple.com, the Apple Store app, Apple Stores, and through authorized Apple resellers.

The 21.5 inch iMac starts at $1,699 and the 27 inch iMac starts at $2,399.