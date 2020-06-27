A summer of STEM: Rogers announces free online programs for youth

Written by Baneet Braich

Despite the school year coming to end and cancelled summer camps, students can now learn from free programs about technology, innovation, and financial literacy at home. Rogers Communications recently announced its Ted Rogers Community Grant partners will offer all youth online programming this summer.

These collective efforts are all about keeping youth engaged and open to learning new skills, said Sevaun Palvetzian, chief communications officer at Rogers Communications in a press release. “These free, online programs will help parents who don’t have in-person summer camp programming to depend on this year,” he said.

Three partners offering free online programming include Junior Achievement Canada, Canada Learning Code, and Actua.

Junior Achievement Canada’s Canadian chapters are offering free digital programs for youth Grade 3-12 about work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

Opportunities to learn coding are being offered by Canada Learning Code. Free live online sessions will teach digital literacy to youth ages six -17 through gaming, art and web design.

For youth looking to explore more STEM-related topics, Actua is offering Actua at Home, a digital library of free programs from coding to AI to encourage exploration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math for youth of all ages.

In summer, students can get a head start on learning these new skills as recently, more programs are prioritizing financial and entrepreneurial skills. The government of Ontario also had a recent decision for a new curriculum based on teaching students financial literacy, coding, data, and “back to basics” fundamentals. The new curriculum will come into effect from September.