Communications & Telecom

Ericsson and Telus partner to launch 5G standalone network across Canada

Ashee Pamma

Ericsson has partnered with Telus to launch and optimize its 5G standalone (5G SA) network from coast-to-coast.

To date, Telus delivered 5G SA only in select locations.

Rogers also began deploying its 5G SA, powered by Ericsson, in December 2020, and rolled out the service two years later, although just on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the only phones that were certified to work with Rogers’ standalone network. No new phone makers have been certified yet.

5G SA, which is built using a new 5G core and operates independently of an existing 4G infrastructure, is said to enable functionalities such as ultra-low latency, and faster speeds. 

It also allows for greater monetization options with network slicing; a provider and its customers can choose to allocate different parts of the network to tailored connectivity needs. For example, an operator can allocate a slice to online emergency services that require low latency and higher reliability.

Telus’ 5G SA network utilizes Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution, which allows new 5G Core network architecture to co-exist with deployed 4G Core networks.

Ericsson said that the technology will open the door to a wide array of applications for consumers, IoT, enterprises, and public safety, and also pave the way for innovations like connected cars, cloud gaming, and virtual and augmented reality.

“It’s a big moment for both Telus and Ericsson as we celebrate the enhancement of their standalone 5G network across Canada,” said Jeanette Irekvist, president, Ericsson Canada. “Working in true collaboration with our partners at Telus, we’re excited to fuel Canadian connectivity and innovation with this next generation of 5G technology.”

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
