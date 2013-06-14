For many founders in Canada, particularly the under-represented female founders in our startup scene, it is really difficult to think beyond the question of finding money to the more important question of, “Who’s money will actually help my startup be more successful?”

Yet engineering a successful funding strategy is critical. For Michelle Scarborough, Chair of Canada’s National Angel Capital Association, one of the biggest trends for navigating change for angel success coming out of this year’s Angel Capital Association Summit was setting up the right combination of investors, a global syndicate, to give the startup a global network right way.

Do women help women startup?

There is a clear correlation between the level of investment in Canadian startups and US investment firms that have a Canadian partner on the team. And in the US, investment firms and funds like Seraph Capital that specialize in backing female founders have emerged. In fact, Golden Seeds claims to be amount the top 5 largest and most active Angel groups in the United States.

So should female founders target female funders?

Is there a need for Female Angels in Canada to step up, band together and back female founders?

These are the kinds of questions that will be discussed at Startup Grind’s Toronto Chapter Fireside Chat on June 27th at Ryerson University.

Guest Host Vicki Saunders will take over for me, for this specially theme Fireside Chat, being co-produced by the Office of Dr. Wendy Cukier, VP of Research and Innovation for Ryerson University (also Founder/Director of Ryerson’s Diversity Institute) and featuring Michelle Scarborough (Funder) and Jennifer Evans (Founder).