End of 2016 saw malware infections spike in Canada [Malware map]

Editor’s note: Story and map updated with malware data from December 2016.

The end of 2016 saw a malware surge in Canada as last-minute holiday shoppers increased their online activity and became a prime target for hackers.

The malware infection rate for December shot up 65 per cent compared to November to a total of more than 160,000, according to EnigmaSoftware.com. That continues the trend upward from the ‘Black Friday’ period at the end of November that we reported on last month.

“Any time there are more people doing more things online, we anticipate seeing a spike,” said Enigma Software Spokesperson Ryan Gerding. “In this case, it’s the holiday shopping season.”

In terms of city-by-city rankings, Ottawa remains in the top spot this month, increasing its infection rate to be more than nine times the national average. Ottawa’s malware surge in recent months is contrary to trends we’re used to seeing on this map, but the reasons for its spike aren’t clear. Ottawa has more overall malware infections than Toronto, a city with three times the population.



Ransomware in Canada

We added this new data layer in April 2016, thanks to some data from the Malwarebytes blog. After finding ransomware being spread by a Hamilton, Ont.-based hospital’s website, Malwarebytes took stock of the ransomware situation across Canada. Researchers have ranked this category of malware as one of the most threatening in Canada for several years now.

Since January, Malwarebytes Anti-Malware software detected more than 10,000 instances of the malware affecting Canadians. It provided a top 10 list of Canadian cities most affected by malware, and we’ve added them to our map (look for the yellow briefcase icons).

Canada’s most malware-infected cities

Ransomware and rogue anti-spyware are the worst types of malware afflicting Canadian computers, EnigmaSoftware.com reports. Ransomware variants like CTB Locker and UKash locks off access to computer files and demands money be sent in order to restore access to the information.

Rogue anti-spyware such as Winfix 10 and PC Speed Maximizer create fraudulent messages claiming a computer is infected and then offers to fix the problem in exchange for money.

Cybercrime in Canada

We’ve also updated our cybercrime map of Canada with a new layer of data, showing the police-reported cybercrime from 2013, the most recent data available from Statistics Canada. The range of cybercrime reported by police services in Canada range from types of fraud to threats to crimes of a sexual nature. In 2013, more than half of all cybercrime reported was described as a fraud violation, with 6,203 offenses out of a total of 11,124 offenses across all categories.

Rounding out the top five most-common cybercrimes committed in 2013: uttering threats (786 offenses), child pornography (761), criminal harrassment (735), and luring a child via a computer (638). In sixth spot, identity fraud was reported 580 times, while identity theft was tallied as a separate category and reported 131 times.

Statistics Canada’s data is reported by police services covering 80 per cent of the Canadian population. In Ontario, police services covering 62 per cent of the population reported cybercrime statistics. Notably, Toronto is not included.

York Region was Canada’s hottest region for cybercrime in 2013, with 716 offences reported there. Following was Vancouver with 574, Ottawa with 509, Halifax with 236, and Hamilton with 231.

IT budgets in Canada

Also new to our map is a layer representing an IDC Canada survey conducted earlier this year. It shows how much different regions in Canada are spending on IT security and how much they’d like to spend. Which region do you think is spending the most on security? Find out and read more analysis over on IT World Canada.

