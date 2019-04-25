Privacy Commissioner of Canada finds Facebook broke the law; asks for more power to hold it accountable

Facebook committed serious violations of Canadian privacy laws and failed to take responsibility for protecting the personal information of Canadians, an investigation conducted by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) has determined.

In a press release issued on Thursday at 10 AM ET, the OPC and the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia, the privacy watchdogs issue a scathing review of Facebook’s conduct around its privacy practices. Despite publicly acknowledging that the Cambridge Analytica scandal was a “major breach of trust,” Facebook has refused to implement recommendations to fix its problems.

“Facebook’s refusal to act responsibly is deeply troubling given the vast amount of sensitive personal information users have entrusted to this company,” says Privacy Commissioner of Canada Daniel Therrien in the press release. “Their privacy framework was empty, and their vague terms were so elastic that they were not meaningful for privacy protection.

Facebook’s history of being the subject of investigations by privacy watchdogs in Canada goes back more than a decade. While the OPC has made many clear recommendations to Facebook about how to comply with Canadian law, many of those recommendations have never been acted upon by Facebook. For example, the steps required to delete an account are still unclear, with Facebook instead pushing unhappy users to “deactivate” their accounts, keeping their data on Facebook’s servers indefinitely.

Now the OPC and the B.C. commissioner are saying privacy regulators need new powers to fight for Canadians’ privacy against Facebook and other Internet giants, which have built a business model on targeting ads based on personal information that some have described as “surveillance capitalism.”

At the outset of the investigation in April 2018, Privacy Commissioner of Canada Daniel Therrien told a parliamentary committee that Canada’s current privacy law covering the private sector is not strong enough.

“It is not enough to simply ask companies to live up to their responsibilities. Canadians need stronger privacy laws,” he said at the time. “Even the leaders of the tech industry see the need for enhanced legislation. If ever there was a time for action, I think frankly, this is it.”

The OPC wants the power to fine companies. It also wants the power to inspect the practices of organizations to confirm privacy laws are being respected. At present, the OPC can only respond when a formal complaint against an organization is filed.

In the case of this investigation, a complaint was filed with the OPC after a Facebook app, “This is Your Digital Life” that posed as a personality quiz collected information about users and their Facebook friends. The data of about 87 million users, including 600,000 Canadians was then shared with Cambridge Analytica, which used it to create psychographic models for the purposes of ad targeting in several U.S. political campaigns.

A separate OPC investigation into B.C.-based AggregateIQ Data Services Ltd. and its role in the matter. According to testimony presented at parliamentary committees, it was involved in creating “custom audiences” on Facebook for the purpose of targeting with political ads.

The OPC will be giving a press conference on the investigation at 11 AM. Watch this page for updates later today.