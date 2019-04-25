Hashtag Trending – AirBnB streaming plans; Windows update woes; work offline in Google Docs

AirBnB to stream shows; external storage stops Windows update; Google Docs now available offline.



Netflix, Hulu…Airbnb? In a fascinating report, Reuters says that the platform most notable for arranging travel accommodations is looking to provide digital entertainment to its users. A spokesperson told Reuters that the company is considering streaming films and shows through its native app, as well as stream exclusives through other video platforms. The formats of content haven’t been cemented yet, anything between audio to even physical media is up in the air for consideration.

The Windows 10 1903 features update will land next month, but some early adopters are having a hard time installing them when external storage is attached. Trending on Google, Microsoft explained in a blog post that this is done to prevent inappropriate drive assignment. While guesses as to what it means are plenty, what it exactly means is hard to tell. It’s also difficult to tell if this is actually a feature or a bug. Either way, Microsoft will be changing the way it works in the near future. For an excellent breakdown of all of the update’s new features, check out the article by How-To Geek linked in our transcription.

Trending on Reddit, Google has finally enabled offline editing for Google Docs through Google Drive. As we’re all aware, Google Docs relies on an active internet connection to sync to the cloud. Its data safeguard benefits are sometimes offset by poor internet connections, which could render the app completely useless. With the new update, users can now enable offline editing in Google Drive by toggling “Sync Google Docs to this Computer” the settings panel. All the offline changes will be pushed to the cloud once it re-establishes a stable internet connection.

