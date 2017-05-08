How many customers expect a ‘premium’ retail experience? The answer may surprise you

That the majority of retail purchases are driven by impulse decisions is nothing new, but as a new infographic from Cisco Systems Inc. demonstrates, the degree to which delivering an omni-channel experience across mobile, physical, and digital platforms plays a role may surprise many retailers.

According to the veteran networking firm, nearly 90 per cent of purchase decisions boil down to the customer experience – and an equal number expect “premium experiences” such as the ability to view in-store inventory online.

Underlining the importance of retaining a brick-and-mortar presence, Cisco also notes that 95 per cent of all retail sales are conducted by businesses that maintain physical stores alongside their websites.

Check out the infographic below (click for a larger version).