CEOs believe cognitive computing is the future: new IBM report

If you’re tired of hearing about topics like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cognitive computing, you may be out of luck, according to a new report from IBM.

IBM Institute for Business Value’s study, “Accelerating enterprise reinvention: how to build a cognitive organization,” found that 73 per cent of global CEOs say cognitive computing will play a key role in their organization’s future, with 50 per cent of them planning to adopt such technology by 2019.

Cognitive computing is a next-generation information system with the ability to understand, reason, learn, and interact with humans in natural language. It can also transform analytic insights into actionable recommendations. With global spending on such platforms sitting at around USD3 billion in 2016, research firm IDC expects this to reach more than USD31 billion by 2019.

Out of more than 6,000 executives surveyed across a wide range of industries, all believe that with cognitive computing having nearly “endless possibilities to improve business processes and functions,” they expect a 15 per cent return on their investments in cognitive initiatives.

The report also adds that while investment in cognitive “is expected to yield significant competitive advantages,” surveyed executives are prioritizing its application in “specific business functions, including information technology, sales, information security, and innovation.”

Most CEOs want to use cognitive computing to support faster, more efficient planning, development, and testing of enterprise software “to enable greater agility and accelerated solution design,” while improving the efficiency of their customer services. Expanding customer account management capabilities, increasing cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and improving the efficiency of lead management were also seen as priorities, as well as enabling faster and more reliable fraud detection within large volumes of data.

IBM also included several recommendations for businesses looking for ways to accelerate the adoption of cognitive computing: