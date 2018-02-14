What Canadian tech execs love about their job – February Community Slideshow Part 2

-
Love is in the air! Welcome to ITWC’s February 2018 community slideshow – every month we ask the leaders of the Canadian technology companies we cover about a general life topic as a fun way to get to know the community a little better and encourage the sector to share its experiences. Since it’s Valentine’s Day, we figured there was no better time than now to ask the tech community what they love about their job so much.
Here’s the question we asked: “What do you love about your job?”
We received a lot of great responses that you can browse in our slideshow.
[Editor’s note: some answers have been edited for length]
Kirstine Stewart, President and Chief Revenue Officer, TribalScale
As president of TribalScale I have the opportunity to learn from the incredible talent pool that sits on this floor. The team emanates a level of energy unlike anything I’ve seen. They’re not just committed to their specific project, but to TribalScale’s mission: creating a new era of innovation. The recent launch of Venture Studios formalizes our venture offering, which I am absolutely thrilled about. Venture Studios provides startups and corporates with the opportunity to work together and leverage each other’s resources, skills, and ties. I love the entrepreneurial spirit.
Robert Watson, President and CEO, ITAC
The ICT sector is the fuel that ignites innovation across all sectors of our economy. In my role as an industry advocate, I have the opportunity to work with an outstanding team and Board to help improve policy, focus attention on productivity, and work with private and public organizations, as well as academia, to stimulate dialogue on our future as a country. Our vision is a Canada that has achieved a true world-class, leading digital society that continues to deliver prosperity and competitiveness for the country in a global market. Together – we can achieve this goal!
Mary Ann Yule, President and CEO, HP Canada
We’re living in one of the most exciting and transformative times ever in the Canadian technology industry. Trends such as the digital transformation shift, the growing IT threat landscape and new expectations among the Millennial workforce are all fundamentally changing our industry. At HP, we’re at the forefront of tech innovation and how it’s disrupting industries and business models. What I love about my job is that we’re helping to shape the future with technology that makes life better for everyone everywhere.
Dan Latendre, Founder and CEO, Igloo Software
What I love most about my job is the ability to collaborate with incredibly talented and innovative individuals to provide solutions to real business challenges for our customers. Recently, the world has started taking more of an interest in Canada’s tech scene, and when you look at the level of talent we employ at Igloo and the solutions we are developing, it’s easy to understand why. I’m honored to be a part of conversations, whether it’s in the office or on our digital workplace platform, with bright individuals who are driven to never stop innovating.
Kathy Knight, CEO, ICTAM
Our industry is driven entrepreneurs who are inventing the future. The sector demands and embraces inventiveness, ingenuity and creativity, and I love that every day I get to collaborate with these incredibly fascinating people. In my job, I have ways to connect them to a service or resource that can assist them in being successful. It seems as though the ‘aha’ moments are boundless. We are an industry of problem solvers in a world that has no shortage of problems. Together, we live in a world where the common denominator has been the rapid evolution of technology. Running a tech association means that by connecting innovators, inventors and creators to resources that fuel their success, I’m able to participate in shaping the future of how we live, work and learn. On any given day I’m an adviser, an observer, an activator and an instigator. However, there is never a day that I am bored.
Zarar Rana, President and CEO, ZCOM Systems Group Inc.
Now on my third iteration of technology companies, the latest being ZCOM a Systems Integration and Kloudville – Business-in-a-Box, I have been a catalyst for disruption with technology at the forefront. So, what I love about this is it never stops; the limitless possibilities of utilizing IT in every facet of human life with no end in sight. I wish I had another 50 years, to innovate and create more companies that help nurture the creativity of the talent that I see around me.
Doug Heintzman, Practice Lead – Blockchain technology, The Burnie Group
I’ve been in the tech industry for 29 years, much of it as a worldwide strategy executive for IBM software group. What I love about the industry is its curiosity, its inventiveness, and its relentless innovative drive. It embraces uncertainty, takes risks, fails, learns and tries again, and succeeds in a way and at a scale that changes the world. I was there as the internet was being assembled. I was part of a relatively small group that defined some of the core building blocks of the mobile industry. I’m now working on how to reduce business network friction and imagining new business network configurations though the introduction of blockchain technology. Technology is the infrastructure that we build business value and even society at large upon. I can’t imagine a more interesting place to spend a career.
Craig Smith, Vice President, Fujitsu Consulting Canada
Disruptive digital technologies have launched IT from the basement to the c-suite in a way that our industry had always aspired. As technologists, we can be confident in increasingly exciting and rewarding careers that did not exists even 24 months ago. As a technology leader, I love the ability to creatively and professionally challenge our clients to consider new business and operating models enabled by emerging technology. Tech has never been more exciting!
Claude Guay, General Manager, Global Business Services Canada, IBM Services
IBM is the place to be in Canada with access to amazing resources and top global experts who are inventing new ways to solve the world’s biggest problems. This is why I love my job! One of Canada’s greatest strengths is our diverse, creative workforce. It’s exciting to be part of a company that is hiring and training talented individuals in new skills to accelerate Canadian innovation in key industries, including healthcare, financial services and natural resources. Every day, I get to interact with talented people from all over the world to offer deep knowledge, experience and opportunities. Today, IBM is helping Canadian companies – from startups to enterprises to government – digitally reinvent themselves to better serve their clients and citizens, and be more competitive. The future is bright. I’m happy to be part of the growing Canadian technology industry to help make a difference on issues that really matter.
Ulrike Bahr-Gedalia, CEO and President, Digital Nova Scotia
Ever since I was a child, I’ve been driven by adventure and thrived on challenges… I think that’s one of the reasons I enjoy my job and the tech industry so much. Our sector is filled with opportunity and immense diversity, offering diversity within its people, projects, products, markets and solutions – then, combining all of that with a sense of connectedness, constant learning and a fast pace. I am passionate about problem-solving and making a difference for the greater good across borders – and IT enables exactly that! I feel truly fortunate to be working in the digital technologies industry, as every business could be a digital business these days. Needless to say that having moved from Film and Philology into Information Technology was one of the best career moves of my life. You too should try it!