What Canadian tech execs love about their job – February Community Slideshow Part 2

Love is in the air! Welcome to ITWC’s February 2018 community slideshow – every month we ask the leaders of the Canadian technology companies we cover about a general life topic as a fun way to get to know the community a little better and encourage the sector to share its experiences. Since it’s Valentine’s Day, we figured there was no better time than now to ask the tech community what they love about their job so much.

Here’s the question we asked: “What do you love about your job?”

We received a lot of great responses that you can browse in our slideshow.

[Editor’s note: some answers have been edited for length]

This is part two of a two part slideshow. You can view the other part here.