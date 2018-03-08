How we can include more women in Canadian tech – March Community Slideshow Part 1

Welcome to ITWC’s March 2018 community slideshow! Every month we ask leaders in the Canadian technology industry about a general life topic as a fun way to know the community a little better. In honour of International Women’s Day, we decided to ask female executives across the industry:

“How can we increase the number of women working in Canadian tech?”

Read on for answers from Adobe, IBM, Telus, and more!

[Editor’s note: Some answers have been edited for length.]

We received so many responses, this became our first three-part community slideshow! You can view part two here and part three here.

(Our sincerest thanks to Casacom senior consultant Andrea Mancini, who collected these for us.)