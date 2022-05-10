Zoho’s new marketing platform unifies all marketing operations

Global technology company Zoho Corporation today announced the launch of Zoho Marketing Plus, a new unified platform that brings together marketing activities across campaign ideation, creation, execution, management, and measurement, providing stakeholders across the entire marketing organization with a single, shared view of information for improved collaboration and results.

“With this particular platform we started out with three broad goals. The first is to simplify the work of marketing and marketing teams. The second is to connect marketing more tightly with other GTM functions like sales and customer success. And the third is to use the back office systematically to increase the impact of marketing in every stage of the customer journey,” Prasanth Krishnaswami, Zoho’s Global Head of Market Strategy & Thought Leadership, CX BU, told IT World Canada.

With this platform, the company is targeting mid-sized organizations with a minimum two hundred and up to 1000 employees in their marketing teams to start with, and have a structure that consists of various aspects of marketing like brand or product or content or enablement or operations and is often led by an experienced chief marketing officer or vice-president of marketing, said Krishnaswami when describing an ideal customer profile for Zoho Marketing Plus.

Krishnaswami added that the company wants to help the marketing teams within its target market segment overcome the challenges they face in creating visibility across the various activities that a marketing team works on, ensuring smooth collaboration across all of these projects as well as across all of the stakeholders that are involved, ensuring that there’s a strong shared understanding of the customer base in the market and that all of these activities are based on that understanding, and finally using all of these to accelerate revenue.

The company explains the new marketing platform allows marketing teams to build continuous and consistent experiences for end customers and deliver more personalized journeys through the following features:

Improved collaboration across campaigns

Marketing teams will be able to connect and collaborate on various projects in tandem and with ease, enabling users to create, manage, execute, and monitor individual activities, across different stakeholders, and track the progress of each task and brand asset. The platform delivers a creative suite that empowers teams to develop and improve marketing assets through comments, with the ability to maintain version control with flexible sharing capabilities for both internal and external stakeholders.

Streamlined management of marketing projects

Brand Studio eliminates the need for siloed solutions by serving as the centralized workplace where marketing campaigns can be created and managed. Users strengthen the brand from a single, unified platform where they can oversee all marketing strategies and progress. Capabilities like Brand Assets, powered by Zoho Workdrive, for example, help digital marketers better manage documents and assets, serving as the repository for all project support materials, the company explains.

Unified digital brand asset creation and repository

Documents, presentations, sheets, videos, and other files can be kept in a single shared space, making assets easy to locate, reuse, or share. Machine-learning-powered search capabilities streamline team efforts, quickly locating the correct file.

Marketing automation capabilities

Customer insights are surfaced through AI-powered data analysis, which activates marketers to design the journeys customer respond to best. The platform tracks engagement and response data of customers, giving marketing teams insights to improve their journeys over time. This clear and granular understanding of customer behaviors gives marketers the ability to collaborate with customers like never before, ultimately delivering experiences that speak to their unique wants and needs.

Omnichannel engagement

Customers bounce between channels and devices regularly, yet marketing teams can be ill-equipped to adapt to this rapid movement. Zoho enables marketing teams to access and manage all channels, driving better connections with customers and brand engagement. Email campaigns, social media, customer surveys, webinars, events, and more can all be created and managed from one single interface within the platform.

Supported integrations

Zoho’s new marketing platform supports strong integrations with third-party solutions, making it easy to share data and insights where needed. For example, sales teams can connect insights from Zoho CRM to existing systems like Salesforce, Microsoft, HubSpot, and more, to help measure how much marketing spend is converting to sales. Other key integrations across finance, commerce, and event management strengthen the connections between apps that marketers already have in their arsenal. Platform integrations include Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, Google Search Console, YouTube, and Survey Monkey; on the finance side it integrates with QuickBooks, Xero, Stripe; on the commerce front it integrates with WooCommerce and Shopify; and on the events front, it integrates with Eventbrite. Integrations can be accessed via Zoho Marketplace from the Campaigns and Analytics sections of the platform.

Real-time measurement

Real-time data aggregation and analytics deliver business intelligence that helps marketing teams and leaders determine true marketing ROI. Integrations further support a more accurate view of customer impact, ROI, and revenue growth projections.

Zoho Marketing Plus is available immediately, with a starting price of C$31/month for a single marketer plus C$13/month per additional marketer, billed annually.