Will technology invent a new sport? – Tech in Sports Ep 23

The Tech in Sports crew explores all the major sports tech news from the last week including player and puck tracking in the NHL, the NBA and NFL signing new live streaming deals, and more. Plus, we discuss what new sports could be created using technology.

Stories of the week:

The NHL is developing an optical puck and player tracking system

The NBA teams up with Twitch for G League games

The NFL signs a new mobile live streaming deal with Verizon

New live sports updates on the Apple TV app

Slide into the NBA’s new direct messaging chatbot

The Sports Innovation Lab is opening a sports tech research coworking facility in Boston

Recorded on December 13, 2017.

