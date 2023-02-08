UPDATE: Microsoft resolves Outlook.com outage

Microsoft Outlook.com is slowly recovering after a major outage that began late last night. Microsoft’s status page said at the time, “we’ve identified a recent change that may be causing issues with send, receive, or email search within Outlook.com. We’re working to identify the next steps to restore access to the service.”

Shortly thereafter, the company reported that users in North America were primarily affected, and that it was “working to restart portions of the affected infrastructure”. Its next update revealed that functions such as Calendar were also impacted, which in turn affected products such as Microsoft Teams.

As of 9:30 a.m. EST, Microsoft said, “we can see from telemetry that the majority of impact has been remediated, with service availability at 99.9 per cent. We’re continuing to monitor the environment and perform targeted restarts on back-end mailbox components which show residual impact to ensure recovery for all users.” However, as of 10:30 a.m., Downdetector was still reporting outages.

UPDATE: Microsoft has reported that all services are now operating normally, and said, “Root cause: A subset of infrastructure, responsible for routing traffic, unexpectedly stopped responding to traffic requests.”

We will update this story as more details become available.