SUBSCRIBE
118
0
DevelopmentEmerging TechGovernment & Public Sector

NRC announces funding for quantum collaborations

Lynn Greiner
Source: Jackie Niam | Getty Images

The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) today announced that 11 Canadian companies have been selected to receive funding to collaborate on projects with partners in the U.K., following a joint Canada-U.K. call for proposals by the NRC and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The projects, NRC said in a release, “focus on developing real-world quantum technologies for commercial use in networking, sensing and scalable solutions to quantum computing as well as developing the supply chain.”

“Government and businesses in the United Kingdom and Canada alike share a vision to develop resilient quantum ready economies for realizing better industry and social welfare outcomes,” said Abhinav Sharma, lead, Quantum Industry Fund, Innovate UK.

“This joint funding program between UKRI and the National Research Council of Canada is creating very promising partnerships which will greatly help to advance talent and technology value in the supply chain for many industries.”

The NRC is providing advisory services and research and development funding up to $5.1 million through the Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) and the Collaborative Science, Technology and Innovation Program (CSTIP) to support the projects.

CSTIP funding was provided under the NRC’s Quantum Sensors Challenge program, which “seeks to develop revolutionary sensors that could be engineered and commercialized for applications in the environment, natural resources, health care, and defence.”

“The NRC is excited to partner with UK Research and Innovation to stimulate co-innovation between small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada and the United Kingdom,” said Mitch Davies, president, National Research Council of Canada. “These collaborative projects allow us to leverage leading capabilities in our countries to drive quantum technology development and commercialization. We go farther and faster when we work together”

Three companies in Ontario, four in Quebec, three in B.C., and one in Alberta will benefit from the funding, receiving amounts ranging from up to $144,000 to up to almost $700,000, according to a release.

“Building partnerships between companies in Canada and the United Kingdom is a great way to capitalize on our shared strengths,” said François-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry. “By investing in our innovative Canadian companies that are working to turn quantum science and research into commercial innovations, we’re helping create new jobs and drive economic growth while positioning Canada as a leader in the rapidly evolving landscape of quantum technology.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous article
Security priorities for 2024: Skills development, AI and more, says report
Next article
EY Canada, Microsoft launch climate stress testing initiative for FIs

Featured Story

Cloud

How the CTO can Maintain Cloud Momentum Across the Enterprise

Embracing cloud is easy for some individuals. But embedding widespread cloud adoption at the enterprise level is...
Read more

Related Tech News

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
More from Lynn Greiner

Featured Tech Jobs

Ottawa willing to improve cybersecurity bill, ministers tell MPs

Howard Solomon -
Two senior Canadian cabinet ministers have told a parliamentary...

Inadequate ID authentication blamed for 2020 data thefts at Canada Revenue, ESDC

Howard Solomon -
The theft of tax and employment records of 48,000...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY