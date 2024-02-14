NRC announces funding for quantum collaborations

The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) today announced that 11 Canadian companies have been selected to receive funding to collaborate on projects with partners in the U.K., following a joint Canada-U.K. call for proposals by the NRC and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The projects, NRC said in a release, “focus on developing real-world quantum technologies for commercial use in networking, sensing and scalable solutions to quantum computing as well as developing the supply chain.”

“Government and businesses in the United Kingdom and Canada alike share a vision to develop resilient quantum ready economies for realizing better industry and social welfare outcomes,” said Abhinav Sharma, lead, Quantum Industry Fund, Innovate UK.

“This joint funding program between UKRI and the National Research Council of Canada is creating very promising partnerships which will greatly help to advance talent and technology value in the supply chain for many industries.”

The NRC is providing advisory services and research and development funding up to $5.1 million through the Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) and the Collaborative Science, Technology and Innovation Program (CSTIP) to support the projects.

CSTIP funding was provided under the NRC’s Quantum Sensors Challenge program, which “seeks to develop revolutionary sensors that could be engineered and commercialized for applications in the environment, natural resources, health care, and defence.”

“The NRC is excited to partner with UK Research and Innovation to stimulate co-innovation between small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada and the United Kingdom,” said Mitch Davies, president, National Research Council of Canada. “These collaborative projects allow us to leverage leading capabilities in our countries to drive quantum technology development and commercialization. We go farther and faster when we work together”

Three companies in Ontario, four in Quebec, three in B.C., and one in Alberta will benefit from the funding, receiving amounts ranging from up to $144,000 to up to almost $700,000, according to a release.

“Building partnerships between companies in Canada and the United Kingdom is a great way to capitalize on our shared strengths,” said François-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry. “By investing in our innovative Canadian companies that are working to turn quantum science and research into commercial innovations, we’re helping create new jobs and drive economic growth while positioning Canada as a leader in the rapidly evolving landscape of quantum technology.”