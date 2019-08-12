The Digital Transformation Conference and Awards 2019 at a glance

Businesses and organizations in every corner of the country are coming to the same realization – it’s innovate or bust.

The third annual Digital Transformation Conference and Awards celebrated category finalists’ ability to adopt a culture of incremental improvements across the business and innovative solutions that drive modernization.

The cloud has become chief information officers’ primary gateway to new technologies and capabilities, and with the major public cloud providers setting up shop in Canada, the floodgates are open. Even businesses outside of the country’s major metro areas are on the path of some form of digital transformation.

Roughly 200 people gathered at the top floor of the Globe and Mail Centre downtown Toronto Aug. 8 to network, learn, and inspire. Missed out? Don’t worry, we’ve collected some of the top moments here. Visit our Digital Transformation Conference and Awards hub for more! All photos by Paul Darrow.