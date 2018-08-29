The Business Leadership Podcast: Mara Nickerson Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Mara Nickerson is Osler’s Chief Knowledge Officer and an acknowledged Canadian industry leader in legal services innovation and services delivery. She leads national teams who are responsible for professional development, knowledge management, records and conflict management and is the driver behind the Firm’s implementation of legal project management and process improvement.

Join Edwin and Mara Nickerson, as they discuss why (and how) it’s vital to accept the changes for the law industry and how they are coping with the technology evolution. Mara also shares tips to help lawyers overcome their fears about innovation.

