Messagepoint expands offices in Kitchener-Waterloo

Messagepoint has expanded its Canadian footprint and opened a new office in Kitchener, Ont., a move that is part of the company’s expansion that also includes recently opened offices in London, U.K.

The Toronto-based company focuses on developing and delivering software, technology, and services in the customer communications management market.

An Aug. 28 press release said the new location will be the focal point for the company to specialize in artificial intelligence research.

The release added that Messagepoint also opened its new office in the region to capitalize on the growing technology and talent that is available and it is fairly near to its Toronto headquarters.

“We’ve learned a lot from this vibrant tech region, and I believe we’ve captured its essence within our new Kitchener-Waterloo office. The unique aspects of this space truly set it apart, yet maintain the consistent high-quality client experience that we’re delivering across our other corporate offices,” Messagepoint’s CEO Steve Biancaniello said in the release.

He added that the location represents “our commitment to the region as one of Canada’s major centres of innovation.”

The new office will be located at Catalyst137, a new, purpose-built technology accelerator, that is close to the University of Waterloo and Google’s new Kitchener headquarters.