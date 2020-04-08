The Business Leadership Podcast: Sophia Ruffolo, CEO of femmebought

Sophia Ruffolo is the Founder and CEO of femmebought, an online women’s business directory, community, and education hub that’s meaningfully connecting and inspiring women, giving entrepreneurs the tools required to grow their own businesses.

femmebought launched in 2018 and already has a digital presence in over three continents and 10 countries, with community hubs in Toronto, Chicago, and Tel Aviv. Through femmebought, Sophia builds bridges, offering real advice where there are gaps. She prides herself on connecting people with the resources and networks needed to launch and scale businesses.

An experienced executive, Sophia has worked in a variety of senior roles for a global financial institution, including Chief Compliance Officer of US and Canadian based investment firms and trust companies. People love working with Sophia because of her endless energy and drive to help women launch businesses on their own terms.

Her work as an advocate for women scaling businesses has also included participating as an advisor to a tech start up and a mentor for programs helping entrepreneurs succeed including the Toronto edition of the Tech Stars accelerator collaboration with The Big Push.

Sophia is also a sought after speaker, participating at events as a panelist, moderator and speaker on topics including funding, angel investing, social media, risk management, regulation, and building and scaling a business. When Sophia is not scaling her business, she’s probably skiing at Banff.

In today’s episode, Sophia shares some tips on how she lets her team fail or fall down and let them become stronger, she also shares her personal experiences in adjusting to her new world of entrepreneurship, and some of the habits that she has kept over the last week which has helped her during these uncertain times.

Enjoy!