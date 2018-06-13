The Business Leadership Podcast: Jaime Michaels, Twitter Canada

Jamie Michaels is the Head of Brand Strategy at Twitter Canada. He joins forces with top advertisers to create ideas that impact during moments that matter. Before joining Twitter, Jamie was the Director of Brand Integration for Rogers’ Sportsnet and NHL properties. In this part, he was in charge of creating and executing coordinated media answers for Sportsnet’s 5 stages and Toronto Blue Jays media associations.

Jamie’s life outside of the business world is that he is a family person. The family is a cornerstone for him since he is a kid to being a business leader. He has two young boys and an awesome wife. Jamie is a lifelong tech nerd. He loves music and he plays the guitar. Jamie is a huge Grateful Dead and also a sneakerhead covering both spectrums of the classic rock and the modern sneakerhead culture.

What You Will Learn From This Episode

Key milestones and difficult decisions that Jamie had to make that allowed him to grow as a business leader

Why Twitter work well as a global organization

The importance of having a creative mindset

How does Jamie encourage creativity within his organization

What is the role of personal and leadership development program for Jamie’s growth as a business leader

