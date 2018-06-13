The Business Leadership Podcast: Mike Wessinger, PointClickCare

Mike is the founder and CEO of PointClickCare Technologies. The company started as a one-man operation and grown to 1,500 people today. The company’s mission is to prepare the world for an aging population and for PointClickCare do that through long-term and post-acute care providers.

For Mike who is a father of 10- and 12-year-old daughters, family comes first. They keep him busy. A few years ago Mike and his wife started to travel a lot with their kids. They spend a lot of time traveling and skiing. He also plays golf and for general fitness, he does cross fit, hiking, and cycling to keep him physically in and mentally in shape.

What You Will Learn From This Episode

How do company’s culture can help bring bright people to the team

What did Mike do to overcome the communication challenges within the organization

Mike’s method of delivering a message to the members of his organization

Chasing Markets Vs. Sales Opportunities

Creating a mindset of building a company that’s durable for the long-term versus being acquired

