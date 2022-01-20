Telus Business to provide free virtual healthcare service for small businesses 

Telus has announced that starting today, Telus customers with small business smartphone plans will be given access to physical and mental health support through Telus Health Virtual Care at no extra cost.

Fewer than 10 per cent of Canadian small businesses (1 to 100 employees) currently offer virtual healthcare as a benefit to staff, according to the Telus Business Solutions Internal Brand Tracker survey conducted from November 5 to 17, 2021.

Launched in spring 2021, Telus Health’s app-based virtual healthcare service enables business owners, their employees, and families (spouse and dependents 26 years and younger) to access bilingual health services such as specialist referrals, consultations, prescription renewals, mental health counseling, and lab requests, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, from anywhere in Canada. The free service will be available until December 31, 2022 or until the customer’s rate plan with Telus is terminated, whichever comes first, the company noted.

Telus is the only telecommunications company in Canada offering access to a virtual healthcare service at no extra cost for small business customers.

For more information on this service for small business mobility customers or to register for Telus Health Virtual Care with your active smartphone plan, visit telus.com/businessvirtualcare.