Sidewalk Labs signs letter of intent to collaborate with George Brown College

Sidewalk Labs is further cementing its footprint in Toronto as they announced the signing of a letter of intent to collaborate with George Brown College on future projects related to its ongoing smart city project in the city.

“We look forward to working with George Brown College, one of our most forward-thinking neighbours at Quayside,” said Alexis Wise, the director of Sidewalk Labs, in a press release. “We both share a commitment to putting community members at the forefront and building complete neighbourhoods, and look forward to testing and refining some of the ideas proposed in our plan for Quayside.”

The projects will focus on innovative community programming, including opportunities to enhance digital literacy and technology skills, and opportunities to continue to strengthen the Toronto innovation ecosystem, according to the press release.

Related story: New deal with Sidewalk Labs a huge win, says Waterfront Toronto’s privacy consultant

“George Brown plays an integral role in the city of Toronto, and we want to continue to shape its future,” said Rick Huijbregts, the vice president of strategy and innovation at George Brown College, in the press release. “Sidewalk Labs gives us an opportunity to collaborate on a broad range of projects intended to build community, enhance innovation and provide unique learning experiences for our students.”

Listed in the press release as areas the two parties could collaborate on are public engagement and research with students, guest lecturers from Sidewalk Labs coming into the school, building digital literacy skills, public workshops, and the possibility of designing and creating a community kitchen to host social gatherings and community programming and training.