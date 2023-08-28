Rogers stronger than other providers in 5G experience: Opensignal report

Rogers came out on top in six out of eight categories in Opensignal’s latest 5G experience report, outstripping Bell and Telus.

The company won best 5G Video and 5G Games Experience, with scores of 76.1 and 86.6 respectively, on a 100-point scale. Bell and Telus trailed behind by a small margin but both also achieved good ratings. In last quarter’s report, Telus was top for 5G Video Experience and joint-leader for 5G Games Experience alongside Rogers.

Like last quarter, Telus shared the best 5G Voice App experience with Rogers, with an average score of 81.85. Bell also performed well with a score of 80.7.

Bell, however, remained undefeated on 5G download speed, while Rogers remained number one on 5G upload speed, for the fourth time in a row. Both carriers improved over last quarter.

Interestingly, last quarter all three carriers were statistically tied on 5G availability and 5G reach. This quarter, Rogers was the outright winner in both categories. 5G reach measures how mobile users experience the geographical extent of an operator’s network, and 5G availability measures the proportion of time users are connected to a network in places they commonly frequent.

But looking at the regional 5G availability, Rogers leads in Alberta and British Columbia. It also ties for top in Atlantic Provinces alongside Telus and in Manitoba alongside Bell. Meanwhile, 5G users across Bell, Rogers and Telus in Ontario and Quebec do not see a statistically significant difference in the proportion of time they spend with an active 5G signal.

Freedom Mobile is also emerging as a strong 5G player, as it announced the launch of its 5G services with initial coverage in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, including the Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton metropolitan areas, plus other selected cities, the report pointed out.