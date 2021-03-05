New recognition for women in FinTech & Blockchain

ITWC, Canada’s premier source for technology news and content creation, is thrilled to announce the inaugural Top Women in FinTech & Blockchain recognition program.

“There are many Canadian women making significant contributions to the advancement of these industries,” says Fawn Annan, CEO of ITWC and co-chair of the new program.

“We look forward to showcasing the achievements of these trailblazers at a June 1, 2021 event that will connect and empower women in the rapidly growing FinTech/Blockchain sectors.”

The appetite for the awards program is clearly demonstrated by the number of organizations that have agreed to support the initiative in its inaugural year, says Karsten Arend, blockchain pioneer and founder of Just In-Genius Inc., and event co-chair.

Our supporting organizations include the Canadian Blockchain Association for Women, the FinTech Growth Syndicate, the Canadian Prepaid Providers Organization, the WIT Network, and the Canadian Blockchain Consortium.

Organizers will be reaching out into Canada’s dynamic digital community to nominate women innovators and influencers with more than two years of experience in the Canadian FinTech/Blockchain ecosystem. Annan says it’s no coincidence that nominations open March 8 – International Women’s Day!

“Celebrating the successes of women in this field may inspire other women to consider careers in FinTech and Blockchain,” says Annan. “Help us open doors for future generations by nominating either yourself or a colleague for this special recognition.”

Nominations are open to qualifying women across all sectors, especially in financial services, law, education, and advisory services, as well as to entrepreneurs.

The deadline for nominations is April 16, 2021.

Honourees will be acknowledged during an interactive celebration featuring a video showcase of the top women’s accomplishments, a panel discussion exploring fintech and blockchain challenges, and sponsored breakout rooms.

What better way to connect with colleagues, maximize networking opportunities, and honour women who are making things happen in FinTech and Blockchain, says Arend.

Co-chairs for the Top Women in FinTech & Blockchain program are Fawn Annan and Karsten Arend, Founder of Just In-Genius Inc.

Committed judges, panelists and presenters include:

Ariane Arend, VP Business Development, Berkeley Payments

Michelle Beyo, CEO, Finavator

Karen Budahazy, Chair, Canadian Prepaid Providers Organization

Michael Eubanks, SVP & CIO, Goeasy.com

Stephen Ibaraki, Chairman and General Partner, REDDS Capital.

Koleya Karrington, CEO, Absolute Combustion International

Dawood Khan, Managing Partner, Red Mobile Co

Jaimie Leverton, CEO, Hut 8 Mining Co

Trish Nixon, Managing Director, Commercial Impact Banking, Vancity

Alexis Pappas, CEO, ID Network

Sarah Paquet, CEO, Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada

Laura Payne, Consulting Lead, iSecurity

Emma Todd, CEO, MMH Blockchain Group

Iliana Oris Valiente, Managing Director, Innovation and Blockchain Lead, Accenture

