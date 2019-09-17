LinkedIn launches Skills Assessment to allow users to verify their skills

LinkedIn Corp. has launched a new feature that it says will bring some verification to the skills that users list on their profiles.

The new feature is called Skills Assessment, and it allows users to take short multiple-choice tests focused on the field of expertise they have listed on their profile to show prospective employers that they are verified for that skill.

An earlier beta test was run, and according to LinkedIn, it resulted in over 2 million tests being taken, but now the feature is being rolled out globally.

As of the initial release, there will be English-language tests available in 75 different skill fields, with a plan to ramp up the number of languages and skill sets available in the near future, said Emrecan Dogan, the group product manager in LinkedIn’s talent solutions division.

These tests are apparently being written by experts in the respective fields. It is possible that LinkedIn could look to leverage its LinkedIn Learning feature, which recently began featuring third-party content, to create future tests.

This is not the first time that LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft Corp., has dabbled in a test-taking feature. Several years ago in India they had a feature which allowed users to take tests to help the system determine the best job suggestions for them.