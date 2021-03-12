Last day to nominate Canada’s channel innovators

Procrastinators will be thrilled to hear that today is the deadline – the absolute deadline – for nominating either themselves, or other innovators, for the 2021 Channel Innovation Awards.

There are six award categories this year: Data Management Master, Remote Work and Collaborative Workspaces Wunderkind, Emerging Technologies Guru, Innovator of the Year, C4 Award for Diversity and Inclusion, and New Normal Ninja.

“There is some amazing work being done by a broad cross-section of new and evolving technology leaders serving the channel,” says ITWC CEO Fawn Annan. “We have an impressive number of nominees so far, but we don’t want to miss anyone. If you or someone you know might make the cut, please submit a nomination before midnight tonight (EST).

Awards will be presented during CDN’s Channel Innovation 2021: Adapting to the New Customer Experience, a 2.5-hour digital conference and celebration that will take place on April 28, 2021. Submitting solution providers will be invited to a VIP, pre-event partner celebration. Winners will each be featured in a video shown at the event and then shared in the ITWC network of publications. . They will also receive a digital badge for promotional purposes.

And if you are looking for the best two-for-one deal in the Channel, CDN has combined the high points of two Channel happenings into one major event by rolling this year’s Top 100 Solution Providers into the Channel Innovation Awards celebration.

True procrastinators will be doubly thrilled to discover that today – March 12 – is also the absolute deadline for submissions for the 2021 Top 100 Solution Providers survey on which the prestigious ranking is based.