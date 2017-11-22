Epson joins the smartwatch market with new line of devices

Another company is jumping into the already-crowded smartwatch market.

Epson, more well known for its printers, has announced a new line of five smartwatches that feature precision GPS technology as well as activity tracking capabilities, heart rate sensors, music controls, and mobile phone notifications.

The ProSense line also boasts one of the best battery lives compared to other smartwatches out there, and all the data generated by the devices is visible on the all-new Epson View website. The wearables come with RouteSense, a stride sensor, and CardioSense technology, which measures heart rate every second using noise-canceling sensors.

“Our core strength globally is in developing miniaturized, power-efficient and highly accurate components,” Randy Bergstedt, the group product manager at Epson America, says in a November release. “So this tiny bundle of proprietary chipsets, patented optical heart rate technology and relentless innovation gives runners and athletes a device on their wrist that will be a true workout partner, delivering accuracy to their intuition and hard-working data to validate their effort.”

More product details can be found below:

ProSense 17

MSRP $129.99

GPS functionality

Activity Tracking

Smart Notification

Music Control

Battery life – GPS (13 hours), Activity Tracking (7 Days), Watch Mode (30 Days)

*No heart rate sensor

ProSense 57

MSRP $199.99

GPS functionality

Heart rate measuring

Activity Tracking

Smart Notification

Music Control

Battery life – GPS & HR (10 hours), Activity Tracking (2-4 Days), Watch Mode (30 Days)

ProSense 307

MSRP $329.99

GPS and heart rate measurement

Activity Tracking

Multisport measurement

EasyView Display

Silicon Band

Smart Notification

Music Control

Battery life – GPS & HR (20 hours GPS Only (24 hours), Activity Tracking (5-7 Days), Watch Mode (30 Days)

ProSense 347

MSRP $469.99

GPS and heart rate measurement

Activity Tracking

Multisport capability

EasyView Display with Mineral Glass

Quick release Pro Silicon Band

Smart Notification

Music Control

Battery life – GPS & HR (46 hours) GPS Only (50 hours), Activity Tracking (7-14 Days), Watch Mode (60 Days)

ProSense 367