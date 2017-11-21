Don’t expect workers to be productive on Cyber Monday, Robert Half says [infographic]

Canadians might have officially celebrated Thanksgiving in October, but that doesn’t make them immune from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that accompany Turkey Day south of the border – and Robert Half Canada Inc. has the numbers to prove it.

Last week the nationwide staffing firm’s technology division released the results of a survey of 270 CIOs and 400 workers across Canada that revealed 64 per cent of Canadian employees had used a company device to shop online during work hours – and that 16 per cent had spent an hour shopping on Cyber Monday last year.

(Their prime shopping time, for what it’s worth, was during breaks or lunch.)

Robert Half’s research also found that many employees – 43 per cent – were unaware of their company’s workplace policy around online shopping.

Meanwhile, 46 per cent of organizations said they allowed employees to access online shopping sites, but monitored them for excessive use, while another 18 per cent allowed unrestricted access.

Robert Half released the results of its research in an infographic, which you can check out below (click for a larger version).