Could coaches be replaced by AI? – Tech in Sports Ep. 35

The Tech in Sports crew explores all the latest sports tech news from the last week, including Facebook winning the rights to exclusively stream Wednesday MLB games, Adidas plans to 3D print 100,000 shoes in 2018, the most analytical March Madness simulations, and more! Plus, we discuss whether artificial intelligence will ever be able to replace coaches.
Stories of the Week:
- Facebook gains exclusive rights to Wednesday afternoon MLB games
- Twitter signs a three year livestreaming and exclusive content deal with MLS
- Netflix says it will never chase live news or sports broadcasting deals
- Adidas will 3D print 100,000 shoes in 2018
- Diamond Kinetics adds a smart baseball that can track pitching metrics to its product lineup
- Cisco is hosting its inaugural Tech4Good hockey tournament on April 7th in Oakville, Ont.
- SportsLine’s March Madness simulations
- March Madness virtual reality content
- Fitbit’s new smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa
- Dimension Data’s new mobile app for professional cyclists
- The University of Calgary develops a portable brain imaging system to check for brain injuries
