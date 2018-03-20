Could coaches be replaced by AI? – Tech in Sports Ep. 35

The Tech in Sports crew explores all the latest sports tech news from the last week, including Facebook winning the rights to exclusively stream Wednesday MLB games, Adidas plans to 3D print 100,000 shoes in 2018, the most analytical March Madness simulations, and more! Plus, we discuss whether artificial intelligence will ever be able to replace coaches.

Stories of the Week:

Facebook gains exclusive rights to Wednesday afternoon MLB games

Twitter signs a three year livestreaming and exclusive content deal with MLS

Netflix says it will never chase live news or sports broadcasting deals

Adidas will 3D print 100,000 shoes in 2018

Diamond Kinetics adds a smart baseball that can track pitching metrics to its product lineup

Cisco is hosting its inaugural Tech4Good hockey tournament on April 7th in Oakville, Ont.

SportsLine’s March Madness simulations

March Madness virtual reality content

Fitbit’s new smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa

Dimension Data’s new mobile app for professional cyclists

The University of Calgary develops a portable brain imaging system to check for brain injuries

Follow us at:

@ITBTechinSports

@AlexTRadu

@MandyVKovacs