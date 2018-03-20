Shopify now allows merchants to sell on Instagram

Shopify merchants are in luck. Today, the Toronto-based company announced that merchants based in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Brazil can now start selling on Instagram.

With this integration, sellers will now be able to tag products directly in their Instagram posts, similar to how a user would tag another person. Just by clicking on the post, users can see what a product is called and how much it is being sold for. Users can then checkout directly on Shopify by clicking the tag on the post, eliminating all of the steps it took to go click a link on a seller’s bio.

Shopify merchants looking to get started with ‘shopping on Instagram’ need to be located in the aforementioned countries, have a Facebook channel installed in their Shopify store with an approved Facebook Shop, and have an Instagram Business account that can be set up after connecting to a Facebook Page.

Once those three steps have been completed, sellers can add the Instagram sales channel to their Shopify store at no additional cost. That feature can be enabled by visiting ‘Shopping’ under ‘Business Settings’ in the Instagram app.

This is an enormous opportunity for Shopify sellers looking to harness the one of the most active social networks in the world. Instagram reportedly sees over 500 million daily active users, and brands continue to turn to the social media platform rather than traditional ads.

Shopify says that Instagram can be a ‘powerful social media platform’ for merchants categories like fashion, jewelry, beauty, furniture, and home decor.