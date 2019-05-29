Could Canada be at risk of losing its businesses to greener pastures?

Nestled within the sprawling Hong Kong metropolis is the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corp. (HKSTP); almost a city unto itself, it’s devoted to the development and advancement of technological innovation.

The complex, which includes over 3.5 million square feet of lab and office space, houses over 700 businesses and has helped raise over $3 billion CAD of investments in the last fiscal year.

HKSTP recently sent a delegation to the Collision Conference in Toronto with the purpose of recruiting tech businesses to apply for its Checkerboard Landing program (a one-week training course to introduce companies to doing business in Asia via Hong Kong) as well as to generally promote the startup ecosystem in Hong Kong.

Francis Pun, the international development lead for HKSTP spoke with IT World Canada at Collision to give an idea of what businesses could expect from the program as well as the business ecosystem in Hong Kong as a whole.

“What you get in that program is an ability to find out what it takes to come to Hong Kong. To leverage our ecosystem, but not just for the Hong Kong market, but for what we call the Greater Bay Area market, and also for the Asian market,” explained Pun. “We’re creating an ecosystem for Asia. We have a very logical or timely place to leverage the southern China ecosystem with what Hong Kong can bring up internationally and into the world. So we’re really building it out Asia-wide, but using Hong Kong as that lightning rod.”

But this is not their only goal. They are also keeping an eye on companies that are worth an investment through HKSTP’s partnership with Saltagen Ventures – an early stage VC – so that those businesses could stay and develop their business in Asia.

This all begs the question: could Canadian tech companies be tempted to flee for greener pastures if they do not receive the support they need in Canada?

And additionally, could conflicting politics regarding tech and innovation on a provincial and federal level be putting Toronto at greater risk of losing tech businesses to foreign markets?

Navdeep Bains, Canada’s minister of innovation, science, and economic development, has been a big part of recent investments into the innovation space and says he is quite disappointed to see some of the cuts made by the provincial government which could undermine the progress that has been made in the booming tech scene in Toronto.

“This really will undermine growth and jobs. It’s wrongheaded. Very disappointed to see such cuts taking place, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence. Canada is recognized globally for world-class research. And that was because of the investments we made in organizations… to develop cutting edge research that leads to economic development opportunities and commercialization opportunities that will create jobs and growth,” said Bains in an interview with IT World Canada. “To make cuts in that area is really a step in the wrong direction. It is a step backwards.”

Despite this, Mary Ng, Canada’s minister of small business and export promotion, says she does not fear that businesses will move away for greener pastures; stating that she thinks Canada’s diverse and educated workforce will keep Canadian companies here.

“I think that what we need to do is we need to work with the world. Companies that start in Canada want to remain in Canada. Why do they want to remain in Canada? Because we are known for our diversity. We are known for our highly educated workforce. We’re known for being innovative and entrepreneurial.

Additionally, Ng says that HKSTP is not something to fear, but instead should be viewed as them recognizing the strengths of Canada’s economy, and says it could be an opportunity for collaboration.

“For Hong Kong Technology Park, I think that if there’s a collaboration, I think the collaboration is that they see the strength of Canadian companies and they are looking for that collaboration because of the strength that we have here,” said Ng in an interview with IT World Canada.

Despite what Ng says, there are many who still worry that Canada is not doing enough to support its businesses. And it is just such government support of the business landscape (which includes 1.2 billion USD in funding to HKSTP), combined with the infrastructure that HKSTP has built with government funding, that Pun says has made Hong Kong, and more specifically the Hong Kong Science Park, so fruitful for the development of business.

“I think that’s where Hong Kong’s traditional mature business marketplace really makes sense. We have the legal infrastructure. We have the financial infrastructure. We have business and the very freest economy in the world and a structure that’s very mature.”