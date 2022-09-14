SUBSCRIBE
Companies

Corel rebrands to Alludo

Lynn Greiner

After more than 35 years, Corel Corporation has rebranded itself; it is now Alludo.

“Corel has been a beloved and trusted industry titan for 35 years. We’ve seen the world change, and we’ve evolved along with it,” explained chief executive officer Christa Quarles, in a blog post. “In fact, we’ve evolved so much that we’ve outgrown the brand we used to be. We’re incredibly proud of Corel’s legacy. We also believe the best way to honor that legacy is to boldly move forward.”

The new name, pronounced ah-LOO-dough, is “a nod to our purpose: empowering ‘all you do’,” she said.

While the company’s overarching brand has changed, the product names – CorelDRAW, MindManager, Parallels, WinZip, PaintShop Pro, Pinnacle, Roxio, VideoStudio, WordPerfect, and others – will remain the same, as will the underlying customer and partner contracts, invoicing, and payment processes.

“This is a watershed moment for us,” Quarles said. “We’re reimagining the way the world works by not just writing a new chapter, but a whole new playbook. This new playbook reimagines what work feels like—for our customers and ourselves. We believe in working better and living better, and we want our solutions to deliver just that, boldly and intentionally. That’s why we’ve decided it’s time for a new brand. We’re delighted to share this news with you today, by welcoming you to Alludo.”

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
