Coffee Briefing December 6, 2022- Brookfield partners with AWS; HCLTech expands foothold in Canada; Nautilus brings water-cooled data centers to two new locations; and more

Brookfield Asset Management partners with AWS to advance its digital transformation and renewable energy operations

At AWS re:Invent 2022, Canadian investment management company Brookfield Asset Management announced that it has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its cloud provider. In return, the company’s subsidiary Brookfield Renewable will provide 601.6 megawatts (MW) of clean wind and solar energy capacity to power Amazon’s operations on three continents.

Brookfield has migrated its legacy systems to AWS, and will use AWS’s analytics, containers, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and storage capabilities, as well as the AWS partner network, to modernize operations and further innovation.

The partnership with Brookfield Renewable will help accelerate Amazon’s commitment to power its operations with 100 per cent clean energy by 2030. Seven Amazon projects—three in the United States (in Arkansas, Illinois, and Mississippi), three in Europe (in Spain, Northern Ireland, and Italy), and one of Amazon’s first projects in India will benefit from this power purchase agreement. These projects are expected to generate 1,370 gigawatt-hours (GWh), which is sufficient to power more than 120,000 U.S. homes per year.

AWS announces Conversational AI Competency program

At re:Invent 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the AWS Conversational AI Competency program to help businesses implement advanced AI-powered chatbot, virtual assistant and IVR (interactive voice response) solutions, designed to improve user satisfaction and cut operational costs.

AWS Conversational AI Competency Partners seek to support customers in selecting use cases and defining Natural Language Understanding (NLU) intents and training phrases, designing conversational flows, integrating backend services and more.

The initial partners include Accenture, Cation Consulting, Cognigy, Deloitte, NeuraFlash, NLX, Quantiphi, ServisBOT, TensorIoT, VoiceFoundry, and XAPP AI.

AWS Conversational AI Competency will launch in Q1 2023.

HCLTech expands foothold in Canada through IT apprenticeship program and delivery centres

India-based information technology company, HCL Technologies is aiming to develop and retain talent in Canada through its new IT apprenticeship program. Said Joelien Jose, executive vice president (EVP) of HCLTech Canada, the company “believes in creating talent, rather than buying talent off the market.”

With this program, applicants with a high school education and no formal college degree take on paid training, focusing on areas such as software development, testing, cloud computing and more. Participants can also benefit from HCLTech’s tuition assistance program to support their further education.

HCLTech Canada experienced 15 per cent growth year-on-year for its Q2 2023 earnings results and has managed to grow its workforce from 800 in early 2020 to 2600 today, Jose stated.

Additionally, the company has added more delivery innovation centers across New Brunswick, and in Mississauga ON, Edmonton AB, and Vancouver B.C., which Jose explained is “testament that to the fact that we are growing and we have the headcount growth to support that momentum as well.”

Sage launches Sage for Accountants

Accounting software provider Sage has launched Sage for Accountants, designed to improve business flow, profit and client value.

“This launch signifies the start of our journey towards a renewed focus on ensuring that our accountant and bookkeeping partners thrive in this ever more digital world,” said Karen Ainley, head of accountant business unit. “Our global mission with Sage for Accountants is to equip this profession with tools that support them, from client on-boarding to client advice, to drive efficiency and success throughout their practice.”

Sage for Accountants includes the following (all currently available only in English):

Sage for Accountants will also provide businesses partnering with Sage access to an array of tools and resources. Sage for Accountants will be rolled out to current partners in 2023.

Nautilus to provide water-cooled data centres in France and the US

California-based Nautilus Data Technologies, provider of water-cooled sustainable data centers, announced today that it has signed leases for two new locations in Marseille, France and Los Angeles, California. Each location will accommodate a 7.5-megawatt data center facility with power agreements and water assessments already in place.

Nautilus’ cooling technology consumes no water and operates using 30 per cent less power than average data centers, the company says.

Moreover, the new locations are optimal as they are situated in major telecommunications hubs, power grids and a temperate climate.

“The addition of these two new locations to our portfolio reinforces our commitment to setting new, and higher, standards for performance, efficiency, sustainability, and global scalability,” said CEO of Nautilus, Rob Pfleging. “We’re all about speed to market while reducing environmental impact.”

