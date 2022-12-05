Government of Canada announces investment in three Waterloo Region tech businesses

Today, the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) announced an investment of more than $10 million in three Kitchener-Waterloo tech companies.

Miovision Technologies is a Kitchener-based company that lets cities and towns reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions while improving public safety through intelligent transportation solutions. With the $7.4-million repayable investment through the Jobs and Growth Fund, Miovision will develop TrafficLink and Scout, its traffic monitoring hardware and software. It also plans to increase its network by up to 100,000 intersections in North America over the next four years, and will further its transition into “Smart City” technologies, expanding its presence globally and adding 58 jobs,

Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd. is a Cambridge medical technology manufacturer specializing in the development of testing instruments for pharmaceutical companies to analyze protein structures and interactions. The repayable investment of over $1.7 million, through the Business Scale-up and Productivity stream, will allow the company to increase the production of ready-to-use customized testing instruments, and grow its sales and marketing team. Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions is looking to expand its presence in Asia and Europe while also creating 11 additional jobs within Waterloo.

Huron Digital Pathology is a St. Jacobs-based medical equipment company that develops digital imaging solutions in the pathology field for the clinical, research and education markets. With the $1-million repayable investment through the Business Scale-up and Productivity stream, the company can increase the production of its digital pathology scanners. It hopes to revolutionize disease diagnosis by being the first company to bring to market an Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled image search engine for use in the pathology field. Huron Digital Pathology is looking to increase its productivity. with the goal of producing over 100 scanners every year and creating 11 skilled jobs.

“Tech companies, like the three highlighted today, are what builds Waterloo region’s growing resumé of research and innovation. Canadian tech companies work tirelessly to bring new products and processes to markets that will benefit our regional economy and Canadians,” said The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “The Government of Canada is committed to supporting businesses as they adopt new digital solutions, enhance global competitiveness and create local jobs that will contribute to a growing economy that works for everyone.”